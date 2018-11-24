The Rev. Marlene Lake

The Reverend Marlene Dawn Lake, 87, passed into eternal life Thursday, Nov 15, 2018, at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse, surrounded by the love of her three daughters.
Marlene was born Sept 7, 1931, in Bangor to Emmett and Ella (Neperud) Meyer. She married Clarence Mashak and they had four children. Throughout her life, Marlene showed a continued determination to learn, and had the ability to accomplish virtually any goal she set. After graduating from Bangor High School, Marlene became a civil servant, working for over a decade as the executive assistant to the post commander at Ft. McCoy in Sparta. To further her learning, she enrolled at UW-La Crosse, where she majored in English and business administration and then earned a master’s degree in teaching in 1969. Marlene spent the next 20 years in the education field, including teaching positions at Sparta High School and Western Wisconsin Technical College (WWTC), then became manager of marketing for WWTC.
At a time when most people are considering retirement, Marlene received a calling from the Lord to be a minister of the Gospel. As another example of her ability to enthusiastically accomplish goals, she answered the Lord’s call by receiving a diploma in theology from Rhema Bible Training Center in 1990, and then furthering her training by receiving a Master of Divinity degree from Dubuque Theological Seminary in 1999. Marlene became the pastor of several United Methodist churches in the Richland Center and De Soto areas, including Bloom City, Boaz, New Hope and Retreat.
Marlene continued to serve the Lord in a variety of other ways. She wrote and published a biblical historical book along with a companion study guide, three contemporary Christian novels and a Christian children’s book. Marlene served as a chaplain for Bethany Lutheran Homes and Gundersen-Lutheran Medical Center. She also facilitated a Christian women’s group.
When not working, spending time with family, or serving the Lord, Marlene filled her days with a variety of hobbies. Marlene had a knack for photography, including developing her own photos. She used her writing skills to become a freelance writer, penning stories for numerous local and national newspapers and magazines, including the La Crosse Tribune. These stories often included photos that she had taken. Marlene was also an avid traveler and enjoyed exploring the world, near and far.
Marlene is survived by her daughters, Elaine (Jerry) Bouska of La Crosse, Valerie (Randy) Breyer of Houston, Minn., and Laurie (Scott) Neader of La Crosse; sister, Arlette Lee Eckman of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; former husband, Donald Lake of La Crosse; nine grandchildren, Allison, Michael, Katelyn, April, Adam, Amy, Cameron, Ashlyn and Macy; two great-grandchildren, Avalee and Samuel; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy Mashak; sisters, Donna Wussow and Virginia Twite; and former husbands, Clarence Mashak and Hermes Genry.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 1, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a funeral service starting at noon. A luncheon will follow the service and all are welcome. After lunch, burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bangor.
Condolences may be shared at www.couleecremation.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marlene may be given to Children’s Vision International, PO Box 380, Bangor, WI 54614. This non-profit organization, which was very special to Marlene, rescues homeless children in Colombia and provides them with a loving home and a Christian-based education.