STODDARD — Thelma G. Helgeson, 90, of Stoddard died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Lakeview Health Center in West Salem where she has been since April of 2019. She was born July 25, 1931, to Arthur and T. Josephine (Strangstadlien) Gronvold at her rural home in Coon Valley. She was baptized and confirmed at Upper Coon Valley Lutheran Church. She attended Erickson Grade School and graduated from Westby High School in 1949. She went to La Crosse Vocational School. Thelma worked as a secretary at Trane Co. in La Crosse and later for the DeSoto School District. On August 6, 1960, she married Lester Helgeson at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church.

Survivors include a son, David; and a daughter, Jayne (Tony) Laylan; grandchildren: Nick (Danielle) Laylan, Brock (Molly) Laylan, Heather Laylan; and 3 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Evelyn Dahlen and Janice Haugstad; and 2 sisters-in-law: Jean Gronvold and Cathy (Tim) Ofte.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester in 2013; her parents; 2 brothers: Olaf and Gilman Gronvold; 2 sisters: Helen Semke and Audrey Nelson; and a sister in infancy.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday February 1, 2022, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Rev. Julie Wollman will officiate with burial in the Stoddard Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

A special thank you to the staff at Lakeview Health Center for their excellent care.