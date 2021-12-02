Thelma Overholt

Thelma was born January 29, 1924, in Pleasant Township, Winneshiek County, Decorah, Iowa to Albert and Ella Amundson. She was baptized and confirmed at the Big Canoe Lutheran Church, Decorah, Iowa by Rev. T.O. Talo. She graduated from Decorah High School in 1942 and Fairview Hospital of Nursing, in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1945. After graduation she was employed by Fairview Hospital and later at The University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City, Iowa.

She married Dr. Edwin L. Overholt November 24, 1945 at the Big Canoe Lutheran Church with Pastor William T. Hexom and her brother, Pastor James Amundson officiating. They were blessed with four children: Dr. Steven L. (Connie) Overholt, Stephanie Overholt, Kris (Jack) Arney and Dr. Edwin M. (Amy) Overholt. Thelma had seven grandchildren: Lesley (Christian) Taber, Cameron (Erin) Coyle, Russell (Becky) Overholt, Meghan (Aaron) Pearlman, Ryan (Angie) Overholt, Edwin (Elysha) Overholt and Ella Overholt. Thelma was also blessed with eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin L. Overholt M.D. They had a loving marriage of 60 years. Also was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers: Alvin, Alfred, Norman, James and Lester; two sisters: Thea Stoen and Ellen Ellingson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was a Charter Member and Past President of PEO Chapter CR (50-year member) and a member of the first class of Hospice Volunteers at Lutheran Hospital. When her children were young she was active in PTA, Girl Scouts (taught the first aid course for five years), Den mother for Cub Scouts, organized and led the Youth Choir in Europe (Landstuhl, Germany) and again at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Frederick, Maryland. She also served as a volunteer nurse in the schools her children attended. As her husband moved from one assignment to the next in the Army, she was also active in the Officer’s Wives Clubs and their philanthropic activities (President of Ft. Detrick Officers Wives Club, and also at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington, DC). She was a member of English Lutheran Church, La Crosse, Wisconsin. Her dedication to her husband was always evident as was her joy and love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at English Lutheran Church, La Crosse, Wisconsin on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour before the service. Memorials may be given to the English Lutheran Church Piano Fund or the Endowment Fund for Dr. Edwin L. Overholt Chair of Medical Education, Gundersen Medical Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.