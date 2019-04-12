Thelma Serine Alfsen, 92, years old Thelma was born in Beijing, China, Jan. 7, 1927. She passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019.
She left China to go to Norway in 1936. In 1942, she arrived in the U.S. She graduated high school in Grand Forks, N.D., in 1944. She went to Augsburg College from 1944-1948 and received a bachelor’s of arts. In 1951, she graduated nurses training and became an RN. In 1952, she went to Prairie Bible Institute. In 1955, she went to Bethany College of Missions. In 1957, she started as a WEC Mission candidate. From 1958-1961, she joined her parents, in Taiwan. Then she spent 18 months in Malaysia, before coming back to U.S. In 1968, she went to Liberia, and was a Bible teacher there until 1971. Then in 1972, she went to Indonesia, teaching Bible school and evangelizing until 1986. In 1987, until March 21, 2019, she resided in Macau, and was president of the Malaysia Faith Mission and traveled to many countries for several months each year, to proclaim the Gospel and bring souls to the Kingdom of God. She is survived by one sister; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister; and three brothers.