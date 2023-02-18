SARTELL, MN—Theodora Lee Arnesen “Teddie” (nee Molumby) born November 7, 1945 in Minneapolis, MN, died February 14, 2023 in Sartell, MN at the age of 78.

She passed away peacefully at Edgewood Memory care in Sartell, Minnesota.

She is predeceased by her loving husband, Randall Lyle Arnesen, son, John George Arnesen, mother, Eunice Molumby, father, George Molumby.

Surviving members are brother, Robert “Bob” Ronson; sister, Susan Kleppe; daughter’s: Gennifer Sue Georges-Tschida, Julie Ann Arnesen Buzay; and son, Chrsitopher Randall Arnesen; grandchildren: Laura, Spring, Taylor, Nicholas, Bryan, Angel, Jesse, Jason, Anthony Junior; and many great-grandchildren.

Celebration services are being held Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 12:00 noon at Jameson’s Irish Bar, 886 Smith Avenue South, West Saint Paul, MN 55118. Luncheon to follow.