Theodore E. "Ted" Wilcox

WEST SALEM - Theodore E. "Ted" Wilcox, 88, of West Salem, formerly of Sparta, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem.

A memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m., Monday, November 21, 2022, at Fredrickson Funeral Homes, Bangor Chapel, Hwy 162 and Hattan St., Bangor. Pastor Jonathan Schmidt will officiate. A private burial will be held in Burns Cemetery, rural Bangor, at a later date. A visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of service, Monday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bells Coulee Evangelical Lutheran Church. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.FredricksonFuneralHomes.com

