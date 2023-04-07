CHIPPEWA FALLS — Theodore H. “Ted” Iverson, 92, of Chippewa Falls passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, surrounded by family at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Ted was born June 24, 1930, in Chippewa Falls to Edward and Tillie (Schifke) Iverson. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1948.

On June 13, 1953, he married Donna Veum at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.

From 1951 to 1955, he served in the U.S. Navy. Following his honorable discharge, Ted and Donna lived in St. Paul, Minnesota, before moving back to Chippewa Falls.

Ted worked for Chippewa Plastics for many years. Following that, he worked as a machinist for Uniroyal until his retirement in 1992.

In his free time he enjoyed fishing and camping and traveling with Donna. He loved to pick (and eat) berries — especially blueberries when they were baked into a blueberry pie. Ted was a Mr. Fix-it, always willing to help others and could spend hours puttering around in the garage.

Ted is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Donna; children: Debra (Gary) Kadlecek of Phillips, Wisconsin, Patricia Iverson of Appleton, Wisconsin, Nancy Iverson of Richfield, Minnesota, and Todd (Sheila) Iverson of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Jessica (Jesse) Bohman, Christine (Zach) Hall, Taylor Iverson, and Mitchell Iverson; great-grandchildren: Ryker and Lydia Hall; sisters: Evelyn (Jim) Maloney and Gyda Nadreau, both of Chippewa Falls; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Fern (Ed) Dytko; brothers: Roger (Deanna) Iverson and Dennis (Mary) Iverson; and brother-in-law, Bill Nadreau.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel with Pastor Karen Behling officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Chippewa Area History Center.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.