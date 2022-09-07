Theodore J. "Ted" Czaplewski

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a Christian Wake Service at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held from 11:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.