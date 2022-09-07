 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Theodore J. "Ted" Czaplewski

Theodore J. "Ted" Czaplewski

WINONA — Theodore J. “Ted” Czaplewski, age 79, of Winona passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Winona Health.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a Christian Wake Service at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held from 11:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Two minutes of walking after a meal can help control blood sugar levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News