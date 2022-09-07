WINONA — Theodore J. “Ted” Czaplewski, age 79, of Winona passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Winona Health.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a Christian Wake Service at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held from 11:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.