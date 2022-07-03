MADISON — Theodore J. “Ted” Reece, age 87, of Madison passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on March 18, 1935, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Vaughn and Ruth (Carter) Reece.

Ted grew up in Union, Iowa. He graduated from Union-Whitten High School and continued his education at Ellsworth College in Iowa Falls. Ted married Mary Ann Leuze on July 31, 1953, at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Together they raised three children, Pamela, Jeffrey, and Paula. Ted enlisted and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957. After his military service, Ted owned and operated a local gas/service station in Union, Iowa, until he was recruited to join the insurance industry. From that point on, he traveled throughout the Midwest and excelled in the insurance industry until his retirement.

In October 1981, Ted married Jeanette Meier. They lived in La Crosse, Wis., and Des Moines, Iowa, while Ted continued his insurance career, eventually settling in Arizona. They enjoyed many years there during Ted’s retirement. They returned “home” to Wisconsin after 18 years in Arizona to be closer to family.

Ted was an active member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Middleton and was a man of faith. He was very social, making friends wherever he traveled or lived, especially on any golf course and taking the self-assigned role as “Commissioner” of all outings. He was passionate about golf, enjoyed NASCAR, baseball, boating on the Mississippi River, and loved going on scenic drives. As his health failed, he made it very clear that the single most important things in his life were faith and family.

Ted is survived by his wife, Jeanette; children: Pamela (Tom) Wencel, Jeffrey Reece and Paula Reece; step-children: Dan (Jodi) Breide and Renee (Joseph) Urban; 10 grandchildren: Lauren (Jeremy) Cabalka, Bennet (Megan) Wencel, Emily (Chris) Caldwell, Curtis (Amethyst) Reece, Austin Reece, Nicole (Will) Gardner, Rachel Kouba, Nolan Kouba, Evan Breidel and Owen Breidel; eight great-grandchildren; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, with Pastor Tim Maybee presiding. Military Honors and a light luncheon will follow the service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

