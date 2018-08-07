Theodore “Ted” P. Banasik, 80, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.
Born Aug. 5, 1937, in La Crosse to Irene (nee Rowan) and Theodore F. Banasik. Loving father of Brian (Kim), Bridget (Mike) Widish, Vincent and Luke (Dung); proud grandpa of Riley, Morgan, Danica, Alexandra, Zachary, Joshua and Aaron; dear brother of Mary Doering, Antoinette (Ron) Wiese, Kathleen (William) Johnson, Paulette (Wayne) Crook, Victoria (Jeff) Annis and William (Kathy). Further survived by many special nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will gather from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1121 South 116th St., West Allis, Wis. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Private placement of cremains in the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse.
Heritage Funeral Homes, 262-901-1140, www.heritagefuneral.com.