Theodore “Ted” Charles Edward Radde III, 73, of Sparta, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 in La Crosse. He was born in Sparta, WI, January 26, 1948 to Donald and Mildred (Jones) Radde.

Theodore is survived by his wife of 46 years of marriage, Andrea (Heitman) Radde; daughters: Jennique “Nikki” and Mirannda (Seth) Radde; sister-in-law, Renee Blair and her partner, as well as nieces, nephews, many dear friends and a very special 4 legged furry friend named Diane.

Theodore was very proud of his daughters and the wonderful and successful women they became. As a lifelong Sparta resident, he started working at Monroe County Publishers at age 14 and retired as general manager in August of 2015. Theodore graduated from Sparta High School in 1966 and would attend UWL afterward.

Theodore was very supportive of the Sparta recreational facilities. Theodore served many years on the park board during the golf course, park and softball expansion. By the way, he hated playing golf. Theodore did love coaching softball. He was also active in city government, serving over 10 years as a councilman to the 1st ward.