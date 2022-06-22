 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Theodore "Ted" Latham

ONALASKA—Theodore “Ted” Latham, 84, of Onalaska, WI passed away peacefully June 20, 2022, in Onalaska. A complete obituary with funeral notice will be published at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral Homes will be handling arrangements.

