ONALASKA—Theodore “Ted” Latham, 84, of Onalaska, WI passed away peacefully June 20, 2022, in Onalaska. A complete obituary with funeral notice will be published at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral Homes will be handling arrangements.
