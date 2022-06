ONALASKA — Theodore “Ted” Latham, 84, of Onalaska, Wis., passed away peacefully June 20, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 1, at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church, rural Holmen. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Our Saviors Lutheran Cemetery, Sand Creek, Wis. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.