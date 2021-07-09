Theresa Ann Anderson

Theresa and Gene had three children: Dennis Eugene, Dale William, and Debra Ann. The couple was married for 34 years, until Gene’s death in a car accident in 1983. Daughter, Debbie passed away in 1989 from cancer.

Gene worked off the farm, so he milked cows early in the morning and did his field work after supper. Theresa took care of feeding the calves and other chores on the farm, along with tending the garden, cooking, canning, and sewing. She was known for her homemade noodles, biscuits, peanut butter balls and “Granny’s Rheumatism Medicine” made from 100 percent alcohol.

Theresa lived in the Town of Grant for 73 years. She was a resident of Warrens for 15 years, until moving into the Touch of Home assisted living facility in Tomah in 2015 and Agape Acres in June 2021.

Theresa was an active member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church ever since the building was moved from the Town of Millston in Jackson County to Warrens in 1940. She was involved with the Altar Society (later the PCCW) and took her turn cleaning the church and preparing food for the monthly social, washed the altar linens for many years, and helped make cranberry syrup for the parish’s pancake breakfast during the Warrens Cranberry Festival.