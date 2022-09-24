CHIPPEWA FALLS—Theresa Christina Enger, 93, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully under the care of St. Croix Hospice at Care Partners in Eau Claire on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

On November 1, 1928, Theresa was born to Earl and Christina (Hartl) Hemberger in Sauk County, WI. Theresa was united in marriage to Theodore Enger on April 23, 1949.

Theresa was the well-known Avon Representative on the south side of Chippewa Falls for over 30 years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles to keep her mind sharp. Theresa also loved jig-saw puzzles with Margie and many other friends at the Grace Parkside Apartments. She very much enjoyed being a mother, grandmother and spending time with her family.

Theresa is survived by her daughters: Bonnie (Gordon) Christianson of Eau Claire, Connie Wagner of Chippewa Falls, Faye Wolf of Chippewa Falls, and Glenda Enger of Chippewa Falls; sons: David (Dorothy) Enger of Colfax, Eugene (Cindy) Enger of Chippewa Falls, and Allen (Paulette) Enger of Angier, NC; 14 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Millie Peterson; brother, Patrick (Boots) Hemberger; sisters-in-law: Lucy Hemberger, Berta Hemberger; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Theodore in 1987; granddaughter, Amy Enger; great-granddaughter, Maddie Martineau; sisters, Marie, Valeria, and Irma; and brothers, Victor, LeRoy, Orville, and William.

The funeral service will be at 12:00 noon on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 412 S. Main St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. The interment will be in Hope Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Patrice, Joyce, and Mitzi and all the staff at Care Partners as well as Lauren and St. Croix Hospice for all their loving and compassionate care given to Theresa.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.