HOKAH, MN—Theresa D. Wilkes, 90, of Hokah, MN, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her home. She was born in Hokah, on October 5, 1931 to Theodore and Anna (Feldmeier) Hafner. She married Francis R. Wilkes on February 14, 1953 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Hokah. Theresa had worked as a nurse before moving with Francis to their farm in Hokah. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and crafting. Theresa was a very active member of St. Peter’s Parish in Hokah.

She is survived by seven children: Rosann (Ken) Klutzke of Roseville, MN; Jean (Geoff) Wood of Dade City, FL; Judy (Gene) Davis of Lake Mills, WI; Betty (Ed) Schiefelbein of Hastings, MN; Sue Sloan of Frisco, TX; Joan (Dan) Meiners of Sun Prairie, WI; and Kathy (Tim) Kruse of Caledonia. She is also survived by a son-in-law, Mike Harris of Arkdale, WI; daughter-in-law, Andrea Wilkes of Bethesda, MD; 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis; her parents; three daughters: Lucy Wilkes, Mary Harris, and Vicki Wilkes; and two sons: Charles and Joseph.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 5th, 2022 at 11:30 AM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Hokah. Monsignor Gerald Kosse and Father John L. Evans will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Hokah. Friends may call at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent on Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 PM and at the church on Friday from 10:30 AM until the time of services. A Rosary will be recited Thursday evening at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Peter’s Catholic Church and School. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.