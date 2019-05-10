WARRENS — Theresa L. Morphey, 46, of Warrens passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.
She was born Nov. 12, 1972, to James and Cheryl (Gerhardt) Artz in Rockford, Ill. She was a member of the Tomah High School graduating class of 1991. On May 7, 1994, she was united in marriage to Micheal C. Morphey at the Open Door Baptist Church. Throughout her life, Theresa worked for Rex Mosley Farms, Toro for 11 years and most recently, Cardinal IG.
Her most fulfilling job was being a wife and mother; her family was her pride and joy. Together, Theresa and Mike raised three beautiful children. As a full time mom, Theresa loved baking, especially, cookies for sporting events for her kids and making apple bread. She will forever be remembered for her kind and caring heart, her desire to feed absolutely everyone and her inability to “land the plane” when telling a story. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Mike, of Warrens; children, Bailey, Mason, Brooke; siblings, Marti Segovia of Hixton, Jodi Meacham of Hustler, James R. Artz Jr. of Tomah, Kathy (Rick) Jenkins of Cataract, John (Misty) Artz of Warrens and Cindy (Dave) Nelson of Wilton; her mother, Cheryl Artz of Tomah; her grandmother, Pauline Gerhardt of Platteville; an aunt, Linda (Mark) Lee of Platteville; and an uncle, John (Wendy) Gerhardt of New Orleans. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends; and her four-legged furry friend, Bentley.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Sr.; and her grandfather, Burdette Gerhardt.
A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, May 11, at Open Door Baptist Church, 7294 County Hwy. O, Tomah. Pastor Dennis Frost and Pastor John Gerhardt will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the services Saturday at the church.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.