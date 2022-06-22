ONALASKA—Theresa Sharp, age 58 of Onalaska, WI passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, WI. She was born June 15, 1963, the daughter of Bernard and Elizabeth (O’Shaughnessy) Boylen. She was raised on the family farm in Eastman, WI. Theresa married Jeff Sharp on September 7, 1991, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Eastman. Together, they moved to Onalaska where they raised their two children Travis and Katie. Theresa had an immense love for her family. She and her husband Jeff did everything together; they were inseparable. She loved animals and volunteered her time at Clearwater Farm in Onalaska for many years. She also loved being outdoors, tending to her flower garden. Theresa worked as a transcriptionist at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years Jeff; their children Travis and Katie Sharp; her sister Peggy (Kevin) Keegan; sisters-in-law Cindy (Jay) Halvorson and Dawn Sharp; father-in-law Terry Sharp; and nieces Erin (Brock) Pollman, Chelsea (Evin Collignon) Keegan, Kacey (Jack Roberts) Keegan, Casey (Dereck) Evanson, Amanda (Eric D’Hoogie) Ruff, and Halie Ruff. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gary Boylen, and mother-in-law Sharon Sharp.
A Memorial Mass of Resurrection will be Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating, where friends may call from 8:30 AM until the time of the Mass. Interment will be Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Onalaska Cemetery in Onalaska, WI. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com