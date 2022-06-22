ONALASKA—Theresa Sharp, age 58 of Onalaska, WI passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, WI. She was born June 15, 1963, the daughter of Bernard and Elizabeth (O’Shaughnessy) Boylen. She was raised on the family farm in Eastman, WI. Theresa married Jeff Sharp on September 7, 1991, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Eastman. Together, they moved to Onalaska where they raised their two children Travis and Katie. Theresa had an immense love for her family. She and her husband Jeff did everything together; they were inseparable. She loved animals and volunteered her time at Clearwater Farm in Onalaska for many years. She also loved being outdoors, tending to her flower garden. Theresa worked as a transcriptionist at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse for many years.