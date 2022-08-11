TOWN OF HOLLAND—Therese Ann (Rutz) Pedretti, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born September 14, 1935 to Lawrence and Mina Rutz in La Crosse. United in marriage on August 4, 1956 to Donald Pedretti, they farmed several places before settling in their current Holmen home 60 years ago.

With her beautiful spirit, Therese loved to welcome friends and family to her home with great food. She was generous to a fault and thought of others before herself. She had a strong heart (even if the doctors said otherwise) and was proud of raising her eight children.

Therese shared her amazing cooking and baking skills with all and was known for her variety of scrumptious bars. She shared her many talents at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, was involved with the Happy Hollander Homemakers, worked elections at the Town of Holland in between gardening, canning, farming and raising a family.

She is survived by her eight children: Ann (Steve) Gardner, Julie Pedretti, Debbie Pedretti, Jerome (Lynette) Pedretti, Barbara (Gary) Spangler, Marilyn Pedretti, Catherine (David) Pedretti-Johnson and Allie (Brian) Beining; 24 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren; her sister, Patricia Searle; sister-in-law, Ruth (Herb) Kiefer and brother-in-law, Patrick (Patricia) Pedretti. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her sister, Carol Hillyer and her parents.

We pray for Mom as she meets our God, Dad, her sister and others who have gone before her and who are ready to welcome her home.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. A celebration of life will take place starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Holland Town Park Shelter #1 (W7937 County Road MH, Holmen). Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.