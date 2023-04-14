LA CROSSE — Therese H. Skemp, 86, of La Crosse passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in La Crosse. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at church. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. The family prefers memorials directed to the St. Clare Mission.

Blaschke and Schneider Funeral Home in La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements.

Therese’s family would like to thank the staff at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center for the exceptional care they gave to Therese and also to Sandy Poehling for her many years of care and support to Therese, especially during the last few months.