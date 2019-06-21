Theron Fredrick Molland passed away Aug. 6, 2018, following an automobile accident June 20, 2018, that took the life of his wife, Yong Cha Molland. Theron was born March 10, 1938, to Chester Molland and Olga (Ramsett) Molland. Theron graduated from Viroqua High School in 1956. He participated in football and track attending state competition in track and receiving honors. He spent his adult life as a member of the military. Following his retirement from the army as a Master Sargent, Theron was employed by Raytheon in El Paso, Texas, as a defense missile instructor. He traveled extensively in the U.S. and the Middle East, instructing the use of the Patriot missile. Upon leaving Raytheon, he and his wife, resided in Elephant Butte, N.M.
Theron is survived by three daughters, Jana Molland, Dawn Terwilliger and Kara (Mark) Meacham; in addition to five grandchildren, James Engh, Michael Molland, Connor and Kavan Meacham, Karmin (Terwilliger) and Alex Pincus, their children, Ethan, Lillian and Sam. He is also survived by three sisters, Sonia (David) Peterson, Rita Harris, Pat (Steve) Cuellar; and two brothers, Todd Molland (Kristine), Tom Molland (Lisa). He was preceded in death by his mother, Olga Danielson; and his father, Chester Molland.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Northwest Prairie Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed. A lunch and a time of celebrating Theron and Yong’s lives will be held following the service at the VFW in Viroqua.