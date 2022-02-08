Thomas A. Cicardo—Tom passed away peacefully the morning of February 1, 2022 with both his wife Lori (Peach) and his faithful companion “Magnum” by his side.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Entombment will be in the Garden Mausoleum at Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, Tuesday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to: Gundersen Medical Foundation – The TLC Fund 1836 South Avenue La Crosse, WI 54601-9927. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com