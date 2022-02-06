CHASEBURG, WI — Thomas A. Cicardo February 11, 1943 — February 1, 2022.

Tom passed away peacefully the morning of February 1, 2022, with both his wife Lori (Peach) and his faithful companion “Magnum” by his side. He was blessed to have visits and calls from some of his dearest friends just days prior to his passing.

Tom was born and raised in the city of Chicago. One of seven children to his late parents, Salvatore and Angelina (LaCoco) Cicardo, he knew the love of a large family. As a young man, Tom enjoyed his neighborhood friends, fishing and cars. He was the typical teenager as portrayed in the movie “GREASE.” After the passing of his father, Tom quit school and worked odd jobs to help his family.

As a teenager, he would save some of the money he earned to go to places such as Union Grove, WI, to participate in drag racing both cars and motorcycles. A neighbor and friend who introduced Tom to his love of the hobby also introduced him into the world of Finance and Investments. After becoming a father he became serious about his responsibilities in life and after a very short time on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, he became one of the largest cattle traders of that period. Tom’s success came from his heart and his gut. He retired from the exchange floor after 16 years but continued his CME membership for 55+ years and traded electronically daily until recently. Although he followed statistics, he more often followed his gut instincts which also allowed him to invest in other ventures from real estate, rock clubs and rock bands to anything that was of interest to him, including people. Over the years, his most rewarding investments have been helping people. He felt the ability to help others was a gift he was given and he acted on that gift whenever needed. His generosity knew no boundaries. He believed his generosity led to his further successes and many blessings.

Tom and his wife Lori (Peach) moved from Illinois to Wisconsin in 1980 after Tom’s retirement. They continued to make Wisconsin their home and enjoy the many friends they have made over the years.

In Tom’s later years he enjoyed collecting streetrods, going to car shows and spending time hanging out in the shop with friends discussing cars and the state of the world. It was hard for him as his health declined and he could no longer participate in his beloved hobby. He did continue to enjoy fishing until even that became a struggle for him. That didn’t stop him from inviting others to come over and fish while he watched. His “Buddy” John Miller would help him bait and remove the fish once hooked. The site of those two fishing could bring tears to your eyes. Visits and calls from some family and friends always seemed to make him feel a little better.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; all of his siblings and their spouses; sister and brother- in-laws; and his daughter, Cindy. He is survived by his wife, Lori (Peach); his son, Tom Jr (Lisa); grandchildren; nieces; nephews; his brother-in-law, Steve (Suzanne); and many dear friends.

A special “Thank You” to the Gundersen Health System. Their care and concern over the years has been remarkable. The doctors and staff assigned to Tom have become more than medical advisors and caregivers, they have become personal friends. Enough can not be said about the Hospice team and their quality of care during Tom’s last week’s of life. They are all truly God’s angels!

A Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date this summer.

Memorials may be made to: Gundersen Medical Foundation — The TLC Fund, 1836 South Ave., La Crosse, WI 54601-9927.