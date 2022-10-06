VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN—Thomas A. Crowley, 81, of Vadnais Heights, MN, died on October 1, 2022, at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Tom was born October 1, 1941, in Neillsville, WI to Lawrence and Sophie Crowley. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School, Class of 1959.

After high school he entered the US Navy in San Diego, CA. He served aboard the USS Coral Sea in the Pacific and Japan until 1963.

He worked for American Hoist & Derrick in St. Paul, MN and later with IPS Parts until he retired.

On January 11, 1964, he married Gretchen Koop, they later divorced.

Tom is survived by his daughters: Kathy Irwin of Mendota Heights, MN and Susan (Dave) Villasenor of Shoreview, MN; son, Timothy (Adriene) Crowley of Apple Valley, MN; nine grandchildren; brother, Emery (Buff) Crowley of Chippewa Falls, WI; sisters: Arlyce Eide of St. Paul, MN and Barbara (Ronald) Woodford of Jim Falls, WI; special friend, Joleen Stump; and many nieces, nephews and friends

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be at 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home at 515 Hwy. 96 W, Shoreview, MN.

A private interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.