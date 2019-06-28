Thomas A. Gilmore, 80, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Tomah VA Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, July 2, at Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 33907 County Hwy. EE, Warrens. Pastor Daren DeFord will officiate. Thomas will be laid to rest in Pine Grove Cemetery, Mather, with full military honors. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.