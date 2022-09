HOUSTON, Minn. — Thomas A. Knutson, 73, of Houston, Minnesota, died on Aug. 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. There will be a funeral service for Tom at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Bethany Evangelical Free Church in Houston. Burial will be in the Stone Church Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Hoff Funeral Home in Houston and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.