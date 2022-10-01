CHIPPEWA—Thomas A. Oltman, 70, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.

He was born on October 20, 1951, in St. Paul, MN the son of Arthur and Margaret (McArthur) Oltman.

Tom grew up in St. Paul, MN and graduated from Highland Senior High.

He was a longtime member of the Elevator Constructors Local #9.

He is survived by children: Michelle (Steve) Johnson of Forest Lake, MN, Joel (Cheryl) Oltman of Mankato, MN, and Mike (Nyki) Oltman of Albertville, MN; step-children, Ann Caza of Bayport, MN and Scott (Cassie) Chilko of San Antonio, TX; ten grandchildren; sisters: Barbara Burgess of Hillsbourgh, NC and Pat Blood of Bloomington, MN; his brother, Glen Oltman of Inver Grove Heights, MN; and a large extended family of relatives and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Margaret Oltman; and wives, Marki Oltman (Anderson) and Tess Oltman (McLean).

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, correspondences may be sent to Michelle Johnson at 20555 Georgia Ave. N., Forest Lake, MN 55025 to be shared with Tom’s family.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

