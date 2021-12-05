LA CROSSE — Thomas A. Perkins, 61, of La Crosse passed away at his home on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Tom was born in La Crosse on March 13, 1960, to Loren and Eleanore (Hafemann) Perkins. He was a 1978 graduate of Onalaska High School and later received an Associate Degree in Applied Science in visual communications and printing from Western Technical College. He worked as a photographer throughout his life and was a life-time member of the International Freelance Photographers Organization.

Tom is survived by his wife, Kimberly Tryggestad, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Rene’ Perkins.

There will be no formal services planned. His urn will be entombed in Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date.