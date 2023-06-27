MELROSE—Thomas A. “Tommy” Hauser, 44, of Melrose, WI, died on Friday, June 23, 2023 as a result of a motorcycle accident. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services; 907 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska, WI. 54650. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.