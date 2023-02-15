CHASKA, Minn. — Thomas “Tom” Allen Anderl, age 56, of Chaska, Minnesota, died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, surrounded by his daughters.

Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, with family receiving friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. Second St., Chaska, with Father Tony VanDerLoop presiding. The inurnment will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.

Tom was born on Nov. 21, 1966, in Chippewa Falls to Chuck and Nancy (Rubenzer) Anderl, youngest of six children. Tom was baptized, made his first communion and was confirmed at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1985 and received his associate degree in fluid power technology from Chippewa Valley Technical College.

He married the love of his life, Lisa Fisher, on Sept. 12, 1998, in Chippewa Falls. They met while working together at the Braas Company. They had two daughters, Amanda and Jessica.

Tom spent his sales career working for Braas Company and ABB. He was an avid Packer fan, loved playing guitar, playing cards, fishing, hunting, camping and campfires. In his younger years he was on the high school diving team and loved swimming at Glen Loch. Tom loved his family and spending time with his girls and his siblings.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa (2018), parents, and brother, James Anderl.

Survivors include his loving daughters: Amanda (Zach Fancher) of Eden Prairie, Jessica (Gavin Tucci) of Shakopee; siblings: Joan (Bradley) Lesik, Jeff Anderl, Jayne (Frank) Dulian, Robert (Jayne) Anderl, and; special friend, Janelle Lapinoja; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.