Thomas Allyn Anderson, Ph.D.

On Sept. 15, 2020, Thomas and his high school sweetheart, Valerie (Harvey) Anderson, reunited after 49 years and were married at the Kohl Mansion in Davenport, Iowa, where Thomas resided the past three years, post retirement. Thomas was an academic scholar with a plethora of research papers published in the field of mathematics, spending his entire professional career as a Professor of Mathematics and Statistics, at St. Ambrose University. In 1986, he became an Assistant Professor of Mathematics at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, receiving tenure in 1993, and rank of professor in 1999. Thomas retired in May of 2018, after 32 years of distinguished service as the Department Chair of Mathematics and Instructional Technology. One of his greatest professional achievements was implementing Internet capabilities for the St. Ambrose University campus for all programs and students. In the words of his long-time friend and colleague, Victor Vega, “Tom was a remarkable man with an amazing life story. He was a visionary, a ‘Renaissance Man.' He alone assembled the greatest team of mathematics professors in the history of St. Ambrose University, serving as the Department Chair.”