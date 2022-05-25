LA CROSSE—Thomas “Animal” James Beal, 61, of La Crosse, passed away on May 21, 2022. He was born in La Crosse, WI, on December 11, 1960, to John and Lorraine Beal and was a 1979 graduate of La Crosse Central High School.

Thomas was an entrepreneur, and owner of Mr. Stix for 33 years. Where he provided a relaxed environment for lifelong friends to revel in merry times both past and present.

Thomas was an avid sportsman, throughout his life he practiced many sports, including but not limited to wrestling, bowling, darts, billiards, and golf. He performed at a state level in wrestling and achieved a perfect game of bowling, as well as a hole-in-one on a par 4.

Thomas is survived by his mother, Lorraine Beal; significant other, Rebecca Pfaff; his children: Jacob and David Beal and their mother, Kathleen Yonts; brothers: Steven Beal, Paul (Mary) Beal, Richard Beal and William Beal and nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Thomas Beal.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Mary, Mother of the Church. Fr. Brian Konopa will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com.