Thomas Anthony Pesik

BANGOR — Thomas (Tom) Anthony Pesik, 53, of Bangor, Wisconsin, passed away Friday night April 15, 2022, at Gundersen Health System.

He was born on December 13, 1968, on a Navy base in Kenitra, Morocco, to Thomas and Paula (Noffke) Pesik Blackmore. He graduated from Brookwood High School and later attended Western Wisconsin Technical College for Graphic Design. Tom loved reading books of any kind, but especially loved anything related to action/science fiction and network security. He spent most of his career at Logistics Health, Inc. where he met many lifelong friends.

Tom is survived by his father, Thomas Pesik; daughter, Ryleigh Pesik; stepbrother, Brian (Christine) Blackmore and other close family and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother, Paula Blackmore; stepfather, Frank Blackmore; stepsister, Renee Blackmore. As requested by Tom, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Coulee Recovery Center. Coulee Region Cremation of Onalaska is assisting the family in their time of need.