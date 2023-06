LA CROSSE—Thomas C. Weise age 52, of La Crosse, Wisconsin passed away June 10, 2023. He is survived by siblings: Carla (Weise) Pena, Karen (Weise) Walchak, Nancy Weise, David Weise and Tim and his wife, Krissy Weise; aunt, Beverly Pollock and uncle, James Thompson along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.