LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Thomas “Tom” Charles Brobeck, 74, of rural La Crescent passed away at his home Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018.
Tom was born in Milwaukee, April 1, 1944, to Lester Martin and Dorothy “Dottie” Martha (Prahl) Brobeck. He attended college at UW-Milwaukee, where he played football before transferring to Wartburg College, where he also played football and received his bachelors degree in education. He later went on to receive his masters degree from Ohio State University.
Tom was a coach and teacher in Ohio, prior to becoming an elementary school principal. He had a 35-year career as an elementary school principal at both Franklin and Emerson schools in La Crosse and was honored as Elementary School Principal of the Year in the state of Wisconsin in 1990-91. Throughout his career, he was beloved by both staff and children at his schools, finally retiring in 2000.
Tom was married to Mary Sue Neal (Brobeck) for 22 years. They divorced but remained life-long friends.
He is survived by his three children, Leslie Ann Boehlke, Jessica Lynn Hanson and Brett Alexander Brobeck; two granddaughters, Madelynn Davis Hanson and Megan Ellise Hanson; an aunt, Louise Anderson; as well as cherished friends, Loren Meyer and Catherine Fuchs. He was preceded in death by his parents and an uncle.
Tom lived for his “outdoor adventures,” fishing, hunting and camping anytime he was on the water or in the woods. His wisdom always guided us, his quiet insight always amazed us, his love will always protect us. He will be forever missed.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. His urn will be interred at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Tom’s memory to any organization supporting cancer research. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. An online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.