Thomas Claflin

LA CROSSE — Tom was born April 1, 1939, in Ripon, Wis., to Oral “Ole” and Cleo (Nyre) Claflin. He was a 1957 graduate of Central High School in Aberdeen, S.D. In 1961, he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Specialized Fields from Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, S.D.; his Master of Arts in 1963 from South Dakota State University and his Doctor of Philosophy in 1966 from the University of South Dakota. His primary area of study was aquatic biology, and upon receipt of his PhD, he moved with his family to La Crosse, Wis., where he joined the teaching staff at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in the Biology Department.
He is survived by his wife, Louise (Anderson) Claflin; his children: Christopher Claflin (Elaine Robison), Jennifer Scheer (Scott Scheer) and Andrew Claflin; his seven beloved grandchildren: David Claflin, Jack Scheer, Maria Claflin, Peter Claflin, Nina Claflin, Taylor Claflin and Nicholas Scheer; and countless friends and colleagues. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ole and Cleo Claflin; sister, Alice Claflin; brothers: Warren “Joe” Claflin and John Claflin; sister-in-law, Maureen Claflin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cleary Alumni and Friends Center on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Campus, 615 East Ave. N, La Crosse, Wis.
Full obituary available on Facebook—https://www.facebook.com/jenny.scheer67 with printed copies available at the event.