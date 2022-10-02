Thomas Claflin

LA CROSSE — Tom was born April 1, 1939, in Ripon, Wis., to Oral “Ole” and Cleo (Nyre) Claflin. He was a 1957 graduate of Central High School in Aberdeen, S.D. In 1961, he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Specialized Fields from Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, S.D.; his Master of Arts in 1963 from South Dakota State University and his Doctor of Philosophy in 1966 from the University of South Dakota. His primary area of study was aquatic biology, and upon receipt of his PhD, he moved with his family to La Crosse, Wis., where he joined the teaching staff at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in the Biology Department.