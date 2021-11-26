 Skip to main content
Thomas Cyril Godwin

ONALASKA—Thomas Cyril Godwin, age 76, of Onalaska, WI passed away peacefully on November 20, 2021 at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse, WI. The family would like to thank both Tom’s Mayo Clinic La Crosse and Rochester teams for the years of wonderful care they provided. Also thank you to the staff of the COULEE REGION CREMATION GROUP and Pastor Jeff Thomson for gathering us in and helping us through some of our hardest days. Per Tom’s wishes the family will be having a private service and burial. To view his obituary in its entirety and leave his family online condolences, please visit the funeral homes website at www.couleecremation.com

