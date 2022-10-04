CHIPPEWA FALLS — Thomas D. Morrissey, 79, of Chippewa Falls, Village of Lake Hallie, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his residence.

Thomas was born on Feb. 1, 1943, in Eau Claire to Thomas J. and Emma (Liedl) Morrissey.

Thomas was in the Air Force from 1962 to 1966.

Thomas married Vernette Henning on Aug, 26, 1967, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service.

Thomas enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He loved to watch the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. Everyone loved his laugh, and he enjoyed telling stories. He was always willing to help anyone and was a man of faith and loved the Lord.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Nettie; son, Brian (fiance, Isis Mondragon) of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Bernard (Linda) Morrissey of Chippewa Falls; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, James Morrissey.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. Interment will be in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at a later date.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.