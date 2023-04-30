Thomas Daniel "Dan" Dunham, 79, of Onalaska, died on April 25 at Gundersen Medical Center after a nearly 30-year battle with Parkinson's disease. A Funeral Mass will be said for Dan at St. James Parish in La Crosse on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. The family would like to thank the Medical Speciality Unit, Tracy Weber, Medical & Oncology Unit, and Dr. Kyla Lee. Donations can be made in Dan's name to the Medical Speciality Unit at Gundersen. To view his obituary in its entirety and leave his family online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website at www.couleecremation.com.