Funeral services will be held Monday, November 22, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.