RIPON—Thomas E. Sullivan, 70, of Ripon, passed away at home on Thursday, July 13, 2023, after battling pancreatic cancer. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Pastor Terry Teamanson officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Thomas Edward Sullivan was born on April 2, 1953, to Francis “Frank” and Elizabeth “Betty” (nee Wintermeyer) Sullivan in Columbus. On February 14, 2008, he married Debra Fischer at Journey Lutheran Church in Holmen, WI. Tom enjoyed hunting, golfing, bowling, fishing, and staying busy. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Debra Sullivan of Ripon; three children: Kimberly Best of West Bend, Nicholas Sullivan of Galesberg, IL, Jennifer (Tom) Dillman of Westfield; step-daughter, Angela Loehndorf of Ripon; seven grandchildren: Joseph Best, Sarah (fiancé Brendan Serrano) Best, Jessiah Moody, Janessa Sullivan, Lyric Sullivan, Kayla (Caleb Rains) Dillman, McKenna Dillman; two great-granddaughters, Aubrey Rains and Zoei Sullivan; ten siblings: Terry (Ken) Smelcer, John Sullivan, Jerry Sullivan, William (Cheryl) Sullivan, Daniel (Penny) Sullivan, James (Linda) Sullivan, Richard Sullivan, Anne Marie Sullivan, Kathy (Jack) Petrie, Patricia (Paul Barry) Braasch; two step-sisters: Brenda Staude, Barb (Bob) Koellen; sister-in-law, Mary (Gary “Bucky”) Wortman; mother of his children, Joan Sullivan; four-legged companion, GiGi; as well as other relatives and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Francis “Frank” Sullivan; mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Menke; stepmother, Anita Sullivan; step-father, Lloyd Menke; three siblings: Mary Hartman; Joseph Sullivan, Dennis Sullivan in infancy; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the entire staff at Promedica Hospice for all the wonderful care they showed and gave to Dad.