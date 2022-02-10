 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas E. Venner

GENOA—Thomas E. Venner, 81, of Genoa, WI, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Genoa. Rev. Daniel Sedlacek will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Charles Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may call at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., where a prayer service will be held at 6:45 p.m., and at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Tom’s complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

