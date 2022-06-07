 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas Edward Forrer

On March 6, 1944, Thomas Edward Forrer was born in Chicago to Lorraine and Henry Forrer; on June 5, 2022 he died at this rural Ettrick Farm. At his request, Tom’s body will be cremated and there will be no formal services.

