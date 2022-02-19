 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas Edward Frey of Eagan, MN, died February 11, 2022, at the age of 88. Tom was born July 27, 1933, in La Crosse, WI.

Tom is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ethel (McLees) Frey, and their four children: Elizabeth (Jon) Krzykowski of Ladysmith, WI; Ellen (Peter) Schaub of Eagan, MN; Edward (Susan) Frey of Apple Valley, MN; Eric (Christy) Frey of Lakeville, MN.Tom loved his grandchildren: Joanie, Nicole, Crystal, Joseph, Sebastian, Sophia and Stella, and his great-grandchildren: Callahan, Riana, Cannon, Joslyn-Robert, Colter, and Kendall.

Services will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Fort Snelling Chapel, 1 Tower Ave, Minneapolis, MN, 55450, followed by a Celebration of Life luncheon. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send donations in Tom’s name to Fisher House: https://connect.fisherhouse.org/campaign/ThomasFrey.

