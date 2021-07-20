ONALASKA—Thomas Floyd Laufenberg, 70, of Onalaska, WI passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in his home. He was born on February 1, 1951 in Richland Center, WI to John and Marjorie (Huff) Laufenberg. On May 5, 1973 he married Deborah Dvorak in Richland Center. Tom attended Barber School in Madison, WI. He barbered in Evansville, WI for four years before moving to Onalaska where he barbered at Tom’s Barber Shop on Main St. for forty-four years. He was an avid fisherman and watch collector. He enjoyed classic cars and working in his yard.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah; one daughter, Lisa Winterberg of Onalaska; three brothers: Tim Laufenberg of Winter, WI, Terry (Rosanne) Laufenberg of Richland Center, WI, and Rick (Janelle) Laufenberg of Stoddard, WI along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: John Laufenberg and Steve Laufenberg and a sister-in-law, Jan Laufenberg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, July 23, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the Schumacher – Kish Funeral Home, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, on Thursday from 5-7 PM and again at the church on Friday from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.