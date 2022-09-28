Thomas G. Hutson, 93, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Benedictine Manor.

Tom was born on February 7, 1929 in Sparta, WI to George and Lillian (Olson) Hutson. He grew up at the family farm in Farmer’s Valley, served in the Army, and on June 20, 1953 married Frances Sullivan at St. Patrick’s Church in Sparta.

Tom was a salesman and worked for many years at Ritchie Industries where his territory was east of the Mississippi and Canada. He retired in 1986, but continue to work at various jobs including driving cars for Avis Rental. He developed many hobbies over the years including photography, doll house building, golfing, traveling, and Crock-Pot cooking. He and Fran were very active in their parish, St. Pius X and later, Holy Trinity. He was also an avid, life-long card player.

Tom is survived by his wife of 69 years, Fran and five children: Mark of Coon Valley, Greg (Pam) of West Salem, Jeff (Matt) of Baltimore, Maribeth (Glen) of Onalaska, and Ann (Pat) of Portage. He is further survived by eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kay (Jim) Larson and many nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger and sister-in law Darlene and daughter-in-law, Joanne.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. There will be a visitation at the church on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and one hour before the service. Burial with military honors will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park; all are invited to attend.