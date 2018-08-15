LANSING, Iowa — Thomas Guider, 81, of Lansing died Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at Thornton Manor, Lansing, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lansing, with the Rev. John Moser as the celebrant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, Lansing, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 20, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lansing, is helping the family with arrangements.