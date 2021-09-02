Thomas Harry Moe

Tom Moe, 59, of Conroe, TX died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Due to Covid 19 the normal funeral and burial customs have been greatly delayed and abbreviated.

Tom is survived by his wife, Lauretta; his daughter, Teal from a previous marriage; his stepsons: William (Clarissa) Wylie and Daniel Wylie; his brother Robert (Patty) McManimon-Moe. He is further survived by special cousins: Louise Limberg and Greg Melde; special family friend Harriet Knudson and his lifelong friends from Central High School.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert, and Florence Moe; and Aunt Hilda Melde.

Tom had a generous spirit, and his wish would be to pay it forward especially during our difficult times. Burial with Military Honors is planned for this Friday, September 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Oak Grove Cemetery, 1407 La Crosse St., La Crosse, meet at main office. Anyone wishing to share a few remembrances at that time is encouraged to do so.