Thomas Hull Cogbill

Tom graduated summa cum laude from Dartmouth College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1974 and then completed a Bachelor of Medical Science Degree in 1975. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in 1977 and then completed his internship and residency with the Department of Surgery at the University of Colorado Medical Center.

In 1982, Tom joined Gundersen Clinic in La Crosse, Wisconsin, as a general surgeon with a focus on vascular and trauma surgery, where he practiced until 2017. He served on the Medical Governors and the Executive Committee in addition to being the Department of Surgery Chair. From 1990 to 2009, Tom was the Program Director of the General Surgery Residency with the Gundersen Medical Foundation. He was also a Clinical Professor of Surgery for the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. Tom was a Director of the American Board of Surgery from 2006 until 2013 and served as its Chair from 2012 to 2013. He was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and he was a member of the Eastern Association for the Surgery of Trauma, where he started the Multi-Institutional Research Committee. Tom was a member of the Western Trauma Association, the American Board of Family Medicine, the American Surgical Association, the Western Surgical Association, the Wisconsin Surgical Society (President) and the Wisconsin Surgical Club. Tom served on the Editorial Board for the Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, the World Journal of Surgery, and Injury, and he contributed to medical and surgical scientific literature throughout his career. He was especially interested in rural surgery and reducing disparities in rural healthcare.