LA CROSSE — Thomas J. Burkart, 77, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in his home. He was born on June 10, 1944, in Biloxi, Mississippi to William and Garnet (Bowlin) Burkart. Tom served with the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1967. He had worked at First Supply Group in La Crosse for 32 years before retiring. He was an avid golfer, bowler, swimmer, hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by one daughter, Shannon (John) Morris of Liverpool, England; two sons: Matthew Burkart and Joe Burkart both of La Crosse; a stepdaughter, Gayle Overly of Austin, Texas; a step-granddaughter, Emily Kunde of Austin, Texas; two brothers: Dennis Burkart and Steven (Linda) Burkart both of Eau Claire, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Holly.

A Celebration of Life for Tom will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Arterial Tavern, 1003 South 16th St., La Crosse.

The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel, is assisting the family.

